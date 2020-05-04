WARNING: COVID-19 could cause a shortage in prescription medicine

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL)- A shortage of prescription medicine could become a major concern during this COVID-19 crisis.

Pharmacists are trying to implement a second game plan for their customers as druggists face the possibility of prescription shortages.

According to local Pharmacists, since the outbreak of the coronavirus, some doctors are beginning to write patients three months worth of prescriptions.

Local pharmacist Max Moncrief tells News 3 what some residents should do to be prepared.

“You really need to talk with your doctor to see if there is something else that they can replace it with, to have a back up. Let the doctor know that there may be a possibility of a shortage, go ahead and have a plan so that they can get that medication prescribed to you. You don’t ever want to miss a dose,” said Max Moncrief of U Save it Pharmacy of Phenix City, Alabama.

Moncrief tells News 3 that he encourages residents not to panic. He adds that his pharmacy has purchased a bulk of the most common prescription medicines to guard against running out.