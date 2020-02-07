WARNING: Identity thieves hide behind tax scams

Columbus,Ga(WRBL)- As millions of Americans across the country file their taxes, there’s a risk that some may not see that money come back. A missing refund could be the result of a stolen identity.

Many people file their taxes online using computer software or using a professional tax preparer. The Internal Revenue Service encourages filing taxes sooner instead of waiting, but the larger issue is that there are multiple ways criminals can steal your social security number, putting your credit and tax refund at risk.



“The good news is that the IRS is already aware of this so should it happen or if you get a notice saying there is already a return filed in your number, you can call their toll free hotline and tell them that you’ve been scammed.” said Michele Mason of the Better Business Bureau.



The big question that needs to be answered is how exactly are these scammers stealing your information.

“Unfortunately there are so many ways that your information can get stolen, it could be from online, or anything varying from you putting personal documents online, to just gathering information through other sources. It can also be that you put your information on a work form and a employee steals it, but the big thing is to make sure you are on top of it by checking your credit reports to see if there are any major changes, and making sure your refund is accurate.” said Mason



Keeping an eye out for strange activity on your accounts is important for your privacy and safety no matter what time of year it is, but it is critical during tax season. Be wary of tax promises made by a preparer that promises larger refunds than their competition, and avoid tax preparers who charge their fee based as a percentage of how much you’re getting back, according to the BBB.

“Your tax returns should reap whatever your due based on filing the correct thing so no one should be able to get more for you as long as they’re doing the return correctly. Also watch out for what we call refund anticipation loans, if someone is advertising that they can get you a refund now and quickly it could be that they are just really giving you a loan and there will be fees associated with that.” said Mason.



The BBB recommends that if you’re planning to file your taxes independently, pick a software that has strong data security to protect your information.



The deadline to file your taxes this year is April 15.