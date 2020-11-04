Warnock headed into runoff against Loeffler for U.S. Senate seat

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – In his first foray into politics Raphael Warnock is headed to a runoff in the Georgia special Senate election.

Reverend Warnock says there are 62 days left now to figure out how to win this U.S. Senate seat and fight for ordinary people.



“I think the ultrawealthy and the well-connected have enough representatives in Washington. Ordinary people want somebody who is ready to stand up for them. When I offered myself up this campaign a few months ago and I stand here tonight saying if you need somebody who will stand up for ordinary people, here am I,” said Warnock.

The 51-year-old pastor did not know who he was going to be facing on January 5th when he took the podium Tuesday night.

But now it’s clear it will be Senator Loeffler, appointed by Governor Kemp a year ago. Loeffler is bloodied from a partisan fight with Congressman Doug Collins.

“And it never mattered much to me and it doesn’t matter tonight who I have to run against because I have always been clear about who I am running for,” said Warnock

This was not a traditional campaign gathering. COVID-19 has changed everything. It was a small group of media, his family and some of his staff.



Warnock, a Morehouse College graduate and Savannah native, has been pastor of historic Ebenezer Baptist church for 15 years.