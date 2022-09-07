COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The two candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race have not agreed to a debate in the runup to the November 8th General Election.

The only debate thus far in that Senate race is whether to have a debate. And that debate continued today.

After Walker said he would debate Warnock anywhere, anytime, Warnock agreed to three debates – one in Atlanta, one in Macon, and a third in Savannah.

Walker eventually agreed to a Savannah debate, only with a different organizer than the one Warnock agreed to.

Wednesday, Warnock agreed to the Walker-preferred Savannah debate that is sponsored by Nexstar, the parent company of WRBL.

Warnock put two conditions on accepting the debate. One Walker agree to one of the debates Warnock has previously agreed to. And, that debate does not provide a topic list in advance.

The Nexstar debate will provide general topics to both candidates in advance.

Here’s what Warnock’s campaign manager Quentin Fulks had to say.

““It’s time for Herschel Walker to stop playing games. The job of a U.S. Senator isn’t one where you know the topics ahead of time or get a cheat sheet, and Herschel Walker shouldn’t need one to find the courage to walk on a debate stage. Reverend Warnock is hopeful that Herschel Walker will finally stop dodging debates and show voters if he’s really ready to represent Georgia.”

Walker was quick to respond. This is what Walker had to say in a statement in a Tweet.

“Let’s lock down Savannah, Senator. I don’t care what the topics are. It’s a fair debate. Open to the public. Televised statewide. And it’s not run by your donors. You in?”

The Nexstar debate in Savannah is scheduled for the night of October 14th.