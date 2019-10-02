Warren Williams Homes welcomes a new sculpture

A new art piece was unveiled in the Warren Williams Homes community.

The new sculpture is the final phase of the Columbus Museum’s oral history project, a collaboration with the Housing Authority to connect with neighbors and bring focus to under-represented stories.



Deedee Morrison was selected to do the art piece. She says she chose to make the sculpture in the shape of the Georgia oak leaf; a leaf as significant to Georgia as Warren Williams is to Columbus.

What anchors our lives typically regardless of where we live, our station in life, our anchors are very similar their home, their family, their community, their food their relationships, so my hope is when people drive by they’ll feel that connection,” Morrison said

“That this art will relate in the context of their own life and speak to them.”

Morrison says the sculpture is made up of words that residents used to describe the Warren Williams community. Flora Ramsey says her favorite words on the sculpture are joy, grandchildren and cooking.

“Today, I feel awesome. This is something we thought we would never see and we are now so proud of our area. We want to invite everyone to come out and view our sculpture,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey says she’s lived in the neighborhood for almost 40 years and couldn’t think of a better place to live.

Mayor Skip Henderson was there and proclaimed today as Warren Williams Day.