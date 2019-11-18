KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Nobody must have left the Garth Brooks concert early.
Concert goers took to social media after the show to complain about the traffic congestion, some saying it was worse than a University of Tennessee game, where the announced attendance is typically larger than the number of tickets sold to the Garth Brooks’ Stadium Tour show.
RELATED: Garth Brooks in photos
RELATED: WATE staff sing-a-long to a hit Garth Brooks song
If you were in the after-concert traffic last night, what’s your take?
LATEST STORIES:
- Virginia teacher’s assistant sentenced in sex abuse sting
- Was the Garth Brooks traffic worse than a football game?
- ER shutdown at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport-Monroe Medical Center due to infectious disease scare
- Five Below to start selling items more than $5
- Kids facing cancer treated to ‘Train to Christmas Town’