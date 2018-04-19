WATCH: 7-year-old dragged off of school bus by his foot

MEMPHIS, TN (WCMH/WATN) — A Tennessee school district is investigating an incident after video shows an employee forcibly dragging a seven-year-old boy off of a school bus.

Video posted to Facebook shows a man pulling a child from his seat. He then carries the child off the bus upside down by his ankle.

The Shelby County School District confirmed to NBC4 sister station WATN that the man is an employee at Robert E. Church Elementary.

5th grader Zamarian Pointer recorded the viral video.

“It wasn’t right what he did,” said Zamarian Pointer. “He wasn’t supposed to be dragging him like that.”

Zamarian’s father, Maurice Wilson, said his son was suspended from taking the bus after recording the video. Despite the action taken against the 5th grader, Wilson said he was proud of his son for taking the video.

“If he didn’t get that video, they probably would have swept it under the rug,” Wilson said.

The mother of the boy seen in the video says her son remains enrolled at elementary school. However, he is not taking the bus.

The school district issued the following statement: