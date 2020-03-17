WATCH: ADPH confirms 36 coronavirus cases; Gov. Ivey issues statement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) The Alabama Department of Public Health held a press conference with the latest update regarding the coronavirus.

The updated Coronavirus cases number in Alabama from the Alabama Department of Public Health: 36 cases

Tuesday health officials say the state now has 36 confirmed cases, 20 of those cases are in Jefferson County.

The ADPH issued the following guidelines for Tuscaloosa, Blount, Shelby, St. Clair and Walker Counties:

Gatherings of 25 or more or gatherings where the 6 ft. social distancing rule cannot be enforced are prohibited

prohibit visitors from eating onsite until March 23rd, 2020. ADPH will be reevaluating Daycare centers and preschools with 12 or more children must close. An exemption was granted to hospitals with onsite daycare facilities

Senior citizen living facilities must prohibit all visitors. Must also ensure that all residents are fed and have the option for curbside food delivery

All private schools at all grade levels must close

All above provisions will take effect by the evening of March 18th and are in effect until April 6th, 2020. The ADPH will be reevaluating as

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issues a statement on the updated Public Health Precautionary Guidelines.



Out of an abundance of caution, The Alabama Department of Public Health on Tuesday issued updated guidelines to aid in Alabama’s efforts to flatten the curve during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. For Jefferson and surrounding counties (Tuscaloosa, Walker, Blount, St. Clair and Shelby), ADPH recommends against gatherings of 25 persons or more where a six-foot distance cannot be maintained. Additionally, any restaurant, bar, brewery or Category 3 food service establishment shall not permit on-premises consumption of food or drink for one week. This order will be reevaluated at the end of one week. ADPH is also strongly encouraging other counties across the state to adhere to these same guidelines.

Governor Kay Ivey: “These measures taken by the Alabama Department of Public Health are out of an abundance of caution in order to contain the area where the most cases of the COVID-19 are present.

“Alabamians living in Jefferson County and its surrounding counties are currently the most vulnerable to contracting the Coronavirus. I ask that Alabamians who live in these counties adhere to these regulations and would urge the rest of our state to do so as well, in order to mitigate the impact of the virus.

“I am encouraged to see so many of our citizens voluntarily self-regulate by practicing social-distancing – choosing to be safe rather than sorry is always the smart move. We should not take precautionary measures for granted, but I encourage everyone to remember the old adage ‘this too shall pass.’ Adhering to smart protocol and practicing a little patience will pull us through this.”

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris: “We need to do whatever it takes to ensure the safety of Alabamians and stop the spread of Coronavirus. The measures that have been taken in Jefferson County are an important step. We are taking similar actions in the surrounding counties and encouraging all counties throughout the state to follow suit.”





To be cautious, @ALPublicHealth issued updated guidelines to aid in AL's efforts to flatten the curve amidst #COVID19. I'm encouraged to see many of our citizens voluntarily self-regulating. Adhering to smart protocol & practicing a little patience will pull us through this.

Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth also issued a statement on Twitter. Video below:

Alabamians have always shown courage in crisis, and the best way for us to stand tall together at this critical time is for all of us to stay apart.



Alabamians have always shown courage in crisis, and the best way for us to stand tall together at this critical time is for all of us to stay apart.

Also due to the community spread of the coronavirus in the largest county in the state, Jefferson County Department of Public Health issued executive orders on restaurants, bars, nursing homes and schools that went into effect March 17th.

For more details visit on the executive orders that are said to start Tuesday, March 17, visit the Jefferson County Department of Public Health website.

To see the details of the State of Emergency issued for the city of Birmingham by Mayor Woodfin



For more details regarding the coronavirus from the Alabama Department of Public Health