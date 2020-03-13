WATCH: First coronavirus case in Montgomery Co.; Maxwell Air Force Base civilian employee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) UPDATE 4:30 P.M. The Maxwell Air Force Base confirmed that a civilian employee was the first confirmed case. They say the employee had returned home after traveling to Illinois and reported not feeling well.

“The civilian employee is the first confirmed case in the state of Alabama,” said Col. Patrick Carley, 42nd Air Base Wing commander. “The individual is being evaluated and treated by health care professionals. The continued safety of our community is of utmost importance. We are working with our base medical staff and other off base health care agencies to ensure we mitigate the effects of COVID-19 in accordance with established CDC and DOD guidelines.”

The base says that it remains in Health Protection Condition Alpha, which means they will be reviewing plans, preparing for possible new cases and report them if they occur.

UPDATE 3:00 P.M. -Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed responds to the first case of the coronavirus announced in Montgomery County.

UPDATE 10:30 A.M. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin holds a press conference regarding the first coronavirus case in the state.

UPDATE 10:02 A.M. – The Alabama Department of Public Health announced the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in the state.

Health officials say as of 8 a.m. Friday morning, the person with the confirmed case in Montgomery County and traveled to state that had “community spread.”



The details of the person’s race, age or gender have not been released at this time. But the state says this first confirmed patient had underlying health conditions which made them considered a “high-risk” patient.

Alabama State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Eric Mackey says that they are not recommending closing schools, but they are advising schools to cancel large assemblies and events like plays, student programs, etc.

Also, Dr. Mackey says, that they are working to get all conference-type events canceled for the rest of the school year. Mackey also says they are canceling all school large-scale conferences through April 30th

ADPH officials encouraged people to avoid being within six feet of another person and not have “mass gatherings” of 500 people or more.

Dr. Harris with ADPH warns that this is not a time to stock up on food, but it is just a time to be “prudent” and continue a routine preparedness plan.



Being prepared involves making sure you have adequate prescription refills, insurance, etc.



They are advising that all people who may feel sick to stay home.

LATEST POSTS