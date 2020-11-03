Watch: Bobcats run out of Colorado creek, charge dog

by: Dara Bitler and Nexstar Media Wire

MONUMENT, Colo. (KDVR) — A scary moment was captured on camera in Colorado on Monday.

The video was taken on a Ring surveillance camera at a home in Monument.

According to Bob Myhren, two bobcats charged at his dog from the creek at the edge of his yard.

He can be head on the video yelling, “Hey! Hey! Hey! Get out of here!”

Myhren was carrying a bat because he has had coyotes in the creek before, and he always goes outside with the dog.

Fortunately, Myhren was able to scare the bobcats off and keep them from attacking his dog.

As cities along the Front Range and throughout Colorado grow, new or expanding subdivisions impact wildlife habitat.

Wild animals are often displaced by development. Some species are able to live in nearby open spaces, parks, undeveloped parcels of land, river bottoms, and on or near bodies of water, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers.

Trending Stories