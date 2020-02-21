WATCH: Fat Tuesday FRIDAY Mardi Gras

News

by: Garett Toflinski

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nexstar stations WGNO in New Orleans, Louisiana, KLFY in Layfayette, Louisiana, WVLA in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and WKRG in Mobile, Alabama are teaming up to bring you all the “need to know” information about Mardi Gras traditions on Fat Tuesday.

The live stream will start at 1 p.m. CST. Laissez les bon temps rouler!

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Remarkable Women

More Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories