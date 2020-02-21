MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nexstar stations WGNO in New Orleans, Louisiana, KLFY in Layfayette, Louisiana, WVLA in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and WKRG in Mobile, Alabama are teaming up to bring you all the “need to know” information about Mardi Gras traditions on Fat Tuesday.
The live stream will start at 1 p.m. CST. Laissez les bon temps rouler!
LATEST STORIES:
- Medical marijuana rules change for New Mexico visitors
- Miles of smiles as Stowers Elementary gives back with Run Ranger Run
- Columbus man faces six charges for deadly January 2019 hit and run
- WATCH: Fat Tuesday FRIDAY Mardi Gras
- Kids can now drive a car into surgery at UPMC Hamot