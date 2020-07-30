Watch: Fire burning at Coors facility in Colorado

A Fire burning at the Coors facility in Golden Colorado on July 30, 2020. (Credit: KDVR)

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – Jefferson County emergency responders are on the scene of a fire at the Coors facility in Golden.

Fire officials told FOX31 the flames began on a wooden deck on top of a 16-story tall section of the building.

The building where the flames are burning is just a shell, meaning it is empty inside with no production or business taking place.

The fire, which started around 11:30 a.m. was contained by 12:30 p.m. and did not spread to any other sections of the building.

Sixty firefighters from five agencies, Fairmont, Pleasantview, Golden, West Metro and Arvada, were on the scene.

“Our first priority is the safety of our people, so thankfully the fire was contained to a malt house that has been shuttered for quite some time and no employees were harmed. Local fire departments have contained the fire, and we are coordinating with them on safely returning people to their workspaces,” a statement from Coors said.

No injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for the latest details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

