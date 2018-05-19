WATCH: Hawaii hometown hero parade, celebration for Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (WIAT) — Alabama football quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back home in Hawaii, and CBS 42’s Simone Eli is there with him!

Saturday, Simone took you live into the middle of the hometown hero parade and celebration being thrown for Tagovailoa.

In the app? Click here to watch Eli’s live interview with Tua before the parade

Eli was personally invited by Tua’s parents to travel to Hawaii to cover the parade and get an up-close view of life with Tua and the Tagovailoa family during Tua’s big homecoming trip.

In the app? Click here to watch a live interview with Najee Harris in Hawaii

The hometown hero parade began shortly after 3 p.m. and was followed by a celebration where Tua, his father, and many others spoke about the impact Tua has had.

RELATED VIDEO: Tua dancing in Hawaii

“Oh my lordy, Tua’s gonna play!,” Tua’s dad Galu Tagovailoa recalled the moment during the National Championship when he realized Tua would actually play as he spoke onstage at the hometown hero celebration. “When you think things are going bad, don’t ever doubt God. I doubted him, and I was put in my place, quick.”

Tua gave his testimony during the celebration on stage. CBS 42 livestreamed it; we will be uploading the full video of his speech and testimony soon.

Follow Simone Eli on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram