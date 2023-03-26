Authorities in Troup County are holding a news conference at 3:00 pm ET Sunday afternoon to update damage report following a Sunday morning tornado.

According to Sergeant Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, between 80-100 structures have received some sort of damage. 20-30 of those structures have major damage or have been totally destroyed in the West Point area. At this time, there are at least two confirmed injuries.

Governor Brian Kemp has now issued a State of Emergency for the areas impacted by Sunday’s storms.