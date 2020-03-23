WATCH: ADPH provides update on coronavirus; 167 confirmed cases, ages 2-97 years old

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) The Alabama Department of Public Health provides an update with the latest regarding the coronavirus.

State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris with the Alabama Department of Public Health, says that there are 167 confirmed cases statewide. The age range from those cases are 2 years old to 97 years old. Harris says 6-7% of the cases are hospitalized and 53% of the patients are male. Also half of the cases are in Jefferson County.



Dr. Harris says that they are gradually increasing the number of tests we can perform, and one of our continuing problems is finding swabs and tubes to collect and transport the samples.



He says that they have been told that they are on their own to find these supplies. So all of the Alabama health officials are all competing with each other. But the Governor’s office has put together a group to find these materials.



Now 17 screening sites associated with public health and hospital associations set up across the state at this time. Health officials are hoping to have 25 sites functional by the end of the week.

Health officials say that everyone will not need to be tested. They only need to test people who are actually showing symptoms. Those who do not have symptoms are using the valuable supplies that are needed for those who may actually have the sickness.

Dr. Harris says it is also important to give blood donations. He says that there is no reason to avoid donating blood, as the need for the blood is severe.

Health officials say that some facilities feel “pressed” on the number of available ventilators. But they are working to address that and looking into ways to source more ventilators from out of state, as ventilators seem the be working the best.

Also when it comes to the masks, health officials say that wearing masks are not effective. The only way masks work, is to help those who are actually vulnerable due to pre-existing conditions, by keeping them shielded from someone who has actually tested positive for the virus.

When it comes to the coronavirus testing, the public health lab is trying to have results within 72 hours, and commercial labs say it’s taking more than a week.

During the press conference, Dr. Harris says there was a reported issue of 500 spoiled test samples in Tuscaloosa. Harris says that was due to incorrect handling and refrigeration issues.

Dr. Harris says that they grateful for the anonymous donor who gave 100,000 masks. He also encourages companies who may use these products to donate them to hospitals and providers to help protect the doctors and staff. Because infections among healthcare staff can severely hurt their ability to care for patients.

When it comes to Alabama’s health guidelines that are in place, Dr. Harris says that Alabamians should be prepared that the quarantines could be extended past the April 6th deadline. But there is not a way to tell until we are closer to that date. Also, it won’t be determined until Health officials evaluate the status and conditions of the state around closer to that time.

Dr. Harris says it not clear that if you get COVID-19 if you can contract the virus again.

The U.S. now has over 41,000 confirmed cases and 570 coronavirus deaths.