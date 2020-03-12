WATCH LIVE: Alabama lawmakers to speak about coronavirus, rural healthcare crisis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) As the Coronavirus spreads to states surrounding Alabama, lawmakers are making sure that all Alabamians are prepared for when the virus hits here.

Thursday morning, Alabama Rep. Laura Hall (D-Huntsville), Rep. Mary Moore (Birmingham), and Rep. Neil Rafferty (D-Birmingham) will hold a press conference to introduce four pieces of legislation that will address the rural health care crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, the World Health Organization announced that COVID-19 has officially been declared a pandemic, with over 118,000 cases in 110 countries worldwide.

According to the Alabama Hospital Association, the state has seen 17 hospitals close in the past ten years, and a majority of the hospitals were rural. At least 8 counties across the state do not currently have an operating hospital.



The Alabama Hospital Association estimates that 88 percent of rural hospitals and 75 percent of all hospitals across the state are currently operating at a deficit.

The press conference will be held at the State House Press Room at 11:30 a.m.

Tune in right here for the Livestream at 11:30 a.m.



