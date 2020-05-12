WATCH LIVE: Alabama’s only US Air Force Reserve Wing to conduct ‘Hercs over Alabama, Salute to Heroes’

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. (WIAT) — Two C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 908th Airlift Wing, Alabama’s only U.S. Air Force Reserve Wing, will conduct a flyover above 10 cities throughout the state to honor the front line heroes in the COVID-19 response on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Col. Craig Drescher, commander of the 908th Airlift Wing, says they wanted to show their support for the great Alabamians doing everything they can to combat COVID-19.

“We continue to hear all these amazing stories of people stepping up and going above and beyond their civic duty and we wanted to find a way to say thank you,” said Drescher, “We have members from all over the state, so we wanted to find a way to say thank you to the state and not just our home base city of Montgomery.”

The best way for the 908th to say thank you was to find a way to incorporate it into the training missions that were already scheduled.

The two-ship formation will fly over Montgomery, Tuscaloosa, Muscle Shoals, Florence, Decatur, Huntsville, Birmingham, Auburn, Troy, and Selma. Residents and front line workers should plan to see the flyovers during the following times on Tuesday:

Montgomery: 11:10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Tuscaloosa: 11:40 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.

Muscle Shoals/Florence: 12:10 p.m. – 12:20 p.m.

Decatur: 12:20 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Huntsville: 12:30 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.

Birmingham: 1:00 p.m. – 1:20 p.m.

Auburn: 1:25 p.m. – 1:35 p.m.

Troy: 1:45 p.m. – 1:55 p.m.

Selma: 2:05 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

The flyovers may be delayed or postponed due to weather, air traffic or maintenance. Any updates to the schedule will be sent to the local media and posted on the 908AW Facebook page.

908th wants to encourage Alabamians to view the flyovers from the safety of their shelter in place location and follow the social distancing guidelines established by the CDC and WHO for their safety and those in their communities.

Please refrain from congregating in large groups or traveling to landmarks or hospitals to view the flyovers.

908th also invites viewers to tag them using the hashtag #HercsOverAlabama, #AirForceSalutes and #TogetherAL in photos and videos of the flyover.

For questions or concerns, please contact 908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs at 334-953-7874 or 6804.

Tune in right here at 1:00 p.m. for the Live stream.

