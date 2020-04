Dr. Polly Dunn is a child psychologist practicing at Dunn Psychological Services in Auburn, Alabama. She has been providing services for children and families in the East Alabama community for more than 20 years. For more information about Dr. Dunn, please visit www.dpsauburn.com.

A month ago, we were preparing for spring break, sports, and the last 9 weeks of school. Today, our schools are online through the end of the year, sports are canceled, and entertainment venues are closed. When things seem scary, children look to their parents for reassurance. But this is a situation none of us have been through before, which can leave us scrambling to provide the answers our children are craving. But guess what moms and dads? You are still exactly what your child needs! You can support them through this just like you’ve done time and time again with other challenges in parenting. Here are some ways we can all begin to navigate this uncharted territory.