AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) - November is recognized as National Family Caregivers Month and the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers is working to care for those who care for so many.

A month recognized by every U.S. President since Bill Clinton, the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers defines caregivers as anyone who provides unpaid care to a relative or friend within the last 12 months.