Watch Live: Family discusses Ft. Hood’s plan to honor Vanessa Guillen

News

by: Dean Wetherbee

Posted: / Updated:

The family of Vanessa Guillen and their attorney met with Ft. Hood leaders today to discuss honoring her with a special gate design. The family will discuss the plan during a press conference scheduled to start after 3:30 p.m.

Ft, Hood will name the gate leading to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment area after Guillen. The post says it will serve as a reminder to soldiers to take care of each other and inspire the next generation and the surrounding community.

Guillen vanished from the post last spring and search crews found her remains in July.

Investigators say 20-year-old U.S. Army specialist Aaron Robinson killed Guillen in April, and then himself months later as officers tried to arrest him.

Cecily Anne Aguilar

Prosecutors accuse Cecily Aguilar of helping Robinson dispose of Guillen’s body. Aguilar has been indicted on one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two substantive counts of tampering with evidence.

Aguilar pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Hundreds of family members, friends, and well-wishers attended a funeral for Guillen in August.

The Houston native’s story has captured the hearts and interest of thousands across the country – bringing several issues, including violence and sexual misconduct on Fort Hood, to the forefront.

“She was supposed to be protected on a military base at all times no matter what the situation was, and that needs to be brought to light for anybody, male or female in the military base, that’s being sexually harassed,” says Gynthia Guillén, Vanessa’s relative.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 77° 72°

Wednesday

80° / 69°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 100% 80° 69°

Thursday

80° / 60°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 80° 60°

Friday

78° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 78° 59°

Saturday

73° / 60°
Showers
Showers 40% 73° 60°

Sunday

77° / 59°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 77° 59°

Monday

70° / 44°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 70° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

74°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

73°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

76°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
76°

78°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

79°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
79°

79°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
79°

79°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
79°

79°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
79°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories