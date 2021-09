PERRY, Ga. (WRBL) – Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Georgia over the weekend.

On Saturday, the former president will be in Perry, Ga. holding his Save America Rally at the Georgia National Fair Grounds.

The former president is scheduled to speak at 7:00 p.m. The doors for the event open at 2:00 p.m. You can watch the rally live on WRBL.com.

The Georgia National Fair Grounds is located 401 Larry Walker Parkway in Perry.

For more information click here.