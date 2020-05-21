WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey, State Health Officer to provide COVID-19 updates

News

by: Erica Pettway

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) Alabama Governor Kay Ivey will hold a joint press conference to provide further updates on COVID-19. Joining the governor will be State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 13,058 confirmed cases and 528 coronavirus-related deaths. Health officials say that 170,739 COVID-19 tests have been completed so far in the state.

The ‘Safer-at-Home’ order that was previously issued by Governor Ivey and Health officials is set to expire Friday, May 22nd.

The press conference will take place at 2 p.m.

