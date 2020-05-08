WATCH: Alabama to reopen restaurants, salons in amended Safer-at-Home order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced changes to Alabama’s “safer-at-home” order, allowing many businesses in the state to reopen Monday, albeit with new social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new order will be effective at 5 p.m. Monday, May 11, and will expire at 5 p.m. May 22. Businesses that are eligible for reopening under the amended order include restaurants, bars, breweries, gyms, barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, and tattoo shops.

Specifically, restaurants will be required to have tables separated by 6 feet and will have to undergo strict sanitation guidelines. Gyms and salons will also have to implement their own social distancing guidelines as well.

However, entertainment venues and theaters will remain closed for the time being.

For a breakdown of the amended order:

Safer at Home Order

Safer at Home Info Sheet 1

Safer at Home Info Sheet 2

Safer at Home Info Sheet 3

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state has 9,048 confirmed cases and 371 coronavirus-related deaths. Health officials say 117,301 tests have been completed so far. Also right now 1,193 people are hospitalized and being treated for the virus statewide.

For more details visit, the Alabama Department of Public Health website.

