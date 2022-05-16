OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff`s Office is paying tribute to officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty and their families.



Attendees at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Fallen Peace Officer’s Memorial will include local leaders such as Sheriff Jay Jones, the Alabama Attorney General, members of the Lee County Commission, local mayors, and law enforcement officers from all three local agencies.

The Fallen Peace Officers Memorial will be held on Monday, May 16 at 11/10 a.m. CST at the Lee County Meeting Center.