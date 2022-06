COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition will be held this week from June 15-18, 2022.

WRBL News will live stream the final night of the competition – June 18, 2022.

The event will be at the River Center for Performing Arts, located at 900 Broadway in Columbus.

Competition on Saturday is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. and streaming coverage will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Information about tickets can be found here.

(THE LIVE STREAM BELOW WILL BEGIN ON JUNE 18, 2022)