WATCH LIVE: Obama to address Floyd protests for first time in online town hall

(CNN) – Former President Barack Obama will address the recent protests against police violence on camera Wednesday.
The 44th president is participating in the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance Town Hall Series. He will be joined by police reform activists and public figures, including former Attorney General Eric Holder.
These will be Obama’s first on-camera comments since the death of George Floyd, which sparked nationwide protests.
Tune in right here for the Live Stream at 4 pm.
