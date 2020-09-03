WATCH LIVE: Pawley’s Island mayor who apologized for Facebook post holds media briefing

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Mayor Brian Henry, who is also the owner of the prominent Palmetto Cheese brand, is holding a press briefing in response to backlash over his controversial Facebook post.

The Georgetown branch of the NAACP is calling for Henry’s resignation following racially insensitive comments.

When speaking about a man who is charged with shooting and killing two people after a traffic accident in Georgetown, Henry wrote, “2 innocent people murdered. Not 2 thugs or people wanted on multiple warrants. 2 white people defenselessly gunned down by a black man. Tell me, where is the outrage? When and where will we begin rioting and burning down businesses in Georgetown.”

He went on to write, “Why do we stand by an allow BLM to lawlessly destroy great American cities and threaten their citizens on a daily basis? Should they have a carte blanche license to pillage and destroy? This has gone on too far. Rise up America.”

Mayor Henry also referred to the Black Lives Matter movement as a terror organization. “This BLM and Antifa movement must be (treated) like the terror organizations that they are,” he wrote.

Henry has apologized in response to backlash over his comments. Henry said he would issue a statement this week in response to a calls for a boycott over Palmetto Cheese. Palmetto’s branding includes a Black woman on the product’s packaging.