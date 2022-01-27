WATCH: Pres. Biden announces SCOTUS Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement

(WRBL/AP) – President Joe Biden is expected to make a formal announcement on Thursday as Justice Stephen Breyer prepares to retire from the Supreme Court at the end of the term.

Breyer’s retirement gives Biden a chance to make his first nomination to the high court. It’s also a chance for Biden to fulfill a campaign promise to nominate the first Black woman to the high court.

The women seen as leading candidates for the post include federal court judges, a state court judge and a longtime civil rights leader. Among the most frequently mentioned names are Ketanji Brown Jackson, who’s a federal appeals court judge in Washington, and Leondra Kruger, a justice on the California Supreme Court.

Since Biden took office in January 2021, he has focused on nominating a diverse group of judges to the federal bench, not just in race but also in professional expertise.

Follow us on Social Media

WRBL News 3 Facebook

WRBL News 3 Twitter

WRBL News 3 Instagram

WRBL News 3 YouTube