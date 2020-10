MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – With the General Election just over two weeks away, President Donald Trump will be making an appearance in Macon on Friday.

The Make America Great Again Rally will be at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport on Avondale Mill Road. Doors for the event open at 4:00 p.m. To check on ticket availability, click here.

WRBL News 3’s Shaquira Speaks will be at the rally, which is set to begin at 7:00 p.m.

WATCH THE RALLY LIVE: https://www.wrbl.com/watch-live/