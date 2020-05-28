LIVE: Rep. Sewell, State Health Officer Dr. Harris to discuss the state’s reopening, surge in COVID-19 cases

U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (AL-07) will host Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris to discuss the state’s reopening and the subsequent surge in COVID-19 cases.



This weekend, Memorial Day Weekend, Alabama saw its highest weekend surge in cases, and each day since has marked a record overnight increase. Rep. Sewell says that Alabama has been identified by experts across the country as one of the highest risk hot spots for a second coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. Harris is expected to speak on the measures that individuals and government officials can do to ensure this prediction is not realized.

According to the Alabama State Department of Public Health, there are 16,032 confirmed cases and 583 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the state. 198,450 tests have been completed so far and 1,741 people are being treated for COVID-19 and hospitalized in Alabama at this time. Health officials say that about 9,355 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the state so far.



For more information visit, the Alabama Department of Public Health website.