WATCH LIVE: Sen. Doug Jones, UAB Dr. Marrazzo to provide COVID-19 updates

Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) will join Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, Director of UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases to host his weekly Facebook Live press conference to share updates about the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama and other news of the day.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 31,624 confirmed cases in the state and 879 coronavirus-related deaths.



Health officials say 2,567 people are being treated for the virus in hospitals around the state. Also, 18,866 recoveries have been reported and so far 358,319 tests have been completed.

Tune in right here for the Live stream at 12:45 p.m.