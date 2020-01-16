WATCH LIVE: Springfield abduction suspect to be arraigned

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An 11-year-old who was abducted not far from her home in Springfield’s McKnight neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, prompting an AMBER Alert, has been found safe and a suspect is now in police custody.

The alert was issued for 11-year-old Charlotte Moccia after police say she was abducted shortly after getting off the school bus in the Princeton Street area around 1:30 P.M.

State Police arrested 24-year-old Miguel Rodriguez after someone on the MassPike spotted the dark blue Honda Civic police were searching for around 8:00 p.m in the area of Sturbridge, according to State Police spokesperson David Procopio. Rodriguez is scheduled to be arraigned in Springfield District Court Thursday morning. 22News will be live streaming the arraignment:

WATCH THE ARRAIGNMENT LIVE HERE:

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood told 22News about the technology that they used to find Moccia.

“We used a private surveillance camera sent to us. We were able to hook right into it, and you can now email the Crime Analysis Center, and we had it up on the big screens in there. We were able to get it out to the officers right away through the MBT, and we were able to get it to the news media very quickly,” Clapprood said.

Rodriguez was taken to the state police barracks in Charlton following his arrest but was moved overnight to the Springfield Police Department lockup, Springfield Police Capt. David Kane confirmed.

Rodriguez is expected to be arraigned in court on Wednesday, but a listing of charges against him has not yet been released.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, police aren’t looking for any additional suspects in connection with the abduction.