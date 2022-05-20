COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Stacey Jackson will be sworn in as Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney on Friday. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m.

Jackson was tapped by Gov. Brian Kemp to replace former DA Mark Jones back in April. Jones is currently serving a prison sentence after his November 2021 public corruption conviction.

A prominent defense attorney, Jackson has been in private practice since 2008. Prior to that, he spent nearly eight years as a prosecutor in the Chattahoochee Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Sheneka Terry stepped up as Acting DA in Jones’ absence.