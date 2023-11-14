UPDATE 11/14/23 3:30 p.m.: Glanton and both Upshaw brothers were found guilty on all charges.

WRBL will keep you updated on sentencing.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The jury has reported to the court that it has reached a verdict in the trial of Roderick Glanton and brothers Terrance and Homer Upshaw.

The Upshaw brothers and Glanton are accused in the June 2021 shooting death of 18-year-old Saiveon Pugh and 17-year-old Jessie Ransom.

The shooting happened about 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021 near Wilson Apartments, a Columbus public housing complex off Veterans Parkway near River Road.

Glanton: Seven counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act; two counts of malice murder; two counts of felony murder; four counts of aggravated assault; three counts of criminal damage to property in the first degree; and one count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Terrance Upshaw: Seven counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act; two counts of malice murder; two counts of felony murder; four counts of aggravated assault; three counts of criminal damage to property in the first degree; and one count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Homer Upshaw: Seven counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act; two counts of malice murder; two counts of felony murder; four counts of aggravated assault; three counts of criminal damage to property in the first degree; one count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; trafficking marijuana.

Previous Coverage