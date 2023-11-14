UPDATE 11/14/23 3:30 p.m.: Glanton and both Upshaw brothers were found guilty on all charges.
WRBL will keep you updated on sentencing.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The jury has reported to the court that it has reached a verdict in the trial of Roderick Glanton and brothers Terrance and Homer Upshaw.
The Upshaw brothers and Glanton are accused in the June 2021 shooting death of 18-year-old Saiveon Pugh and 17-year-old Jessie Ransom.
The shooting happened about 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021 near Wilson Apartments, a Columbus public housing complex off Veterans Parkway near River Road.
Glanton: Seven counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act; two counts of malice murder; two counts of felony murder; four counts of aggravated assault; three counts of criminal damage to property in the first degree; and one count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Terrance Upshaw: Seven counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act; two counts of malice murder; two counts of felony murder; four counts of aggravated assault; three counts of criminal damage to property in the first degree; and one count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Homer Upshaw: Seven counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act; two counts of malice murder; two counts of felony murder; four counts of aggravated assault; three counts of criminal damage to property in the first degree; one count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; trafficking marijuana.
Previous Coverage
- UPDATE: 2 teens dead, at least one injured at Wilson Apartment shooting
- Two men arrested in slaying of teens at Wilson Apartments
- 3rd arrest made in double murder from June at Wilson Apartments
- One of the men accused in Columbus double murder of teens make Recorder’s Court appearance
- Police say Homer Upshaw was the shooter in June double homicide near Wilson Apartments
- Wilson Apartments double murder, gang case gets underway in Muscogee County Superior Court
- Wilson Apartments double murder/gang case to start Monday with one of the defense attorneys facing his own serious legal issues
- Video of Wilson Apartment shooting shown to jury as case concludes its fourth day
- Mother of Homer Upshaw’s son tells jury of he tense moments leading up to Wilson Apartments double homicide
- Wilson Apartments’ drug culture part of testimony on Day 6 of Columbus double-murder, gang trial
- Gang expert tells jury in Wilson Apartments murder case there have been 71 gang murders in Columbus since 2021
- Columbus lead police detective spends all day on witness stand in Wilson Apartments double murder, gang case
- State, defense rest as Wilson Apartments gang, double-murder case prepares for closing arguments on Monday
- Wilson Apartments double murder, gang trial now in the hands of the jury