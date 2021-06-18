Watch Miss Georgia LIVE

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Miss Georgia Pageant has returned to Columbus after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, and WRBL News 3 is on your side with continuing coverage.

We are LIVE STREAMING the final nights of the competition:

Miss Outstanding Teen Finals: FRIDAY 7:30 P.M. EST

Miss Georgia Final: SATURDAY 7 P.M. EST

Miss Georgia contestants are active in their communities all year long. In Columbus, during the pageant, they have worked with Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital and Children’s Miracle Network.

Inside the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, contestants from across Georgia have competed for the crowns: Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen.

