COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) The NAACP will host a press conference to assess the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court of the Shelby County v. Holder Landmark decision.

Shelby County President of the NAACP, Reverend Kenneth Dukes Alabama State Conference, and the President of the NAACP, Benard Simelton are expected to speak.

The press conference will take place at the Shelby County Courthouse located on 112 Main St. Columbiana, AL 35051.