WATCH: New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Legion Field now open; Free for all, call for appts.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting Thursday, Legion Field will begin offering appointments for COVID-19 testing to any resident who believes they need one, regardless of insurance, ability to pay, or whether they have symptoms or not​.

Testing will be available on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice. ​

For appointments, residents should call (205) 92-COVID (205-922-6843), where they will receive an appointment for an over-the-phone consultation with a health care provider. All patients will then be given a designated time slot for a healthcare provider-administered swab test at Legion Field.

Results are typically available within one to two days. Patients must visit the site in their vehicle, as testing is done in the car.

While you don’t need symptoms to get tested, symptoms that may warrant a test include cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, fatigue, muscle ache, sore throat, headache, vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, recent loss of taste or smell, or confusion, particularly in older adults.

The new site is powered through a partnership between the following agencies:

1st Foundation

Birmingham City Council/City of Birmingham

Birmingham Park and Recreation Board

Clergy Concerned for the Community

Jefferson County Department of Health

Lab Works

Nova Medicos

Ross Bridge Medical Center

“Thanks to all of our partners for making this site possible,” Birmingham City Council President William Parker said. “We are working together to ensure our residents have adequate access to testing and Legion Field will be a major component in reaching our testing goals and flattening the curve.”

The increased access to community testing will help the city of Birmingham diagnose and treat infected residents as the state has eased social restrictions with its amended safer-at-home order that went into effect on Monday.

According to the Jefferson County Unified Command GIS Hub, there have been 24,378 individuals tested, 1,158 active cases and 64 deaths throughout Jefferson County as of Wednesday.

For local coronavirus information, visit www.jcdh.org

LATEST POSTS