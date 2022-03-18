JOPLIN, Mo. — The funeral services of JPD Officer Jake Reed were livestreamed from our website Friday afternoon.

To view our coverage you can watch each part of the services in the video players below:

Memorial Service inside Leggett & Platt

Timestamps:

Cpt. Trevor Duncan speaks – 22:20

Chief Sloan Rowland speaks – 28:30

Friend & former officer Mac Roach speaks – 32:30

Friend & Det. Logan Bowline speaks – 34:30

Brother Sam Reed speaks – 37:40

21-gun Salute & Honors outside MSSU

Both Corporal Ben Cooper, and Officer Jake Reed, were on-duty when they were struck by fatal gunfire during a disturbance call last Tuesday (March 8th).