WATCH: Pence stops at diner ahead of rally in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WDTN) – Security measures kept crowds away as Vice President Mike Pence landed at a Toledo airport Thursday.

2 NEWS Adam Rife joined the Vice President’s motorcade and is traveling with Pence on the way to the rally. On the way to the rally site, Pence made an unscheduled stop at a local restaurant and spent some time talking with diners. He Saturday at several tables with families and shook a lot of hands.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Mike Husted met Pence as he got off the plane. He told Adam Rife the governor was unable to attend. There has been a flurry of activity in the airport all day. In addition to commercial flights, Toledo Express Airport is home to the 180th fighter wing, an F-16 fighting falcon fighter organization assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard. Their role is to train and equip fighters to deploy in cases of national emergency and war. That subject is likely to come up at the rally Thursday night, given recent developments with Iran.

While this rally is an official campaign event, the president historically has used them to comment on U.S. policy.

The airport is southwest of Toledo proper, about 25 minutes from Huntington Center, the site of the rally. That’s where the crowds are and some people started lining up Wednesday night. Counter protests are also expected to be held in that area.