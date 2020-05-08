WATCH: Runners across Birmingham, the US run miles in memory of Ahmaud Arbery

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting Friday and continuing throughout the weekend, runners across Birmingham and across the country will run miles in memory of Ahmaud Arbery.

Back on Feb. 23, Arbery was jogging in Brunswick, Georgia when he was followed, chased, shot, and killed by two men who say they thought he was involved in break-ins in the neighborhood.

In Birmingham, health educator Jerri Haslem will discuss the importance of bringing attention to Arbery’s death. Runners will run 2.23 miles, symbolizing Feb. 23, the day Arbery was killed.

Friday would have been Arbery’s 26th birthday.

The tragic shooting death has really shaken the lives of runners in Birmingham and worldwide.

For the latest on the deadly shooting investigation, visit this story.

LATEST POSTS