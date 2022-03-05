AUSTIN (KXAN) – It’s not exactly the bat moviegoers in Texas signed up to see, but it certainly made for a good show.

During a screening of “The Batman” in Austin on Friday night, a real-live bat somehow made its way inside the theater and began flying around, footage from inside the multiplex shows.

Breann Wharton, who shared video of the incident with Nexstar’s KXAN, said the theater’s management paused the film to make multiple attempts to remove the bat, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

Wharton said the theater — Moviehouse & Eatery by Cinépolis — then offered to give everyone another ticket and cover their tabs, but the majority of the crowd opted to stay and watch the film, “bat and all.”

KXAN reached out to the Moviehouse & Eatery to find out what happened to the bat, or whether the management had learned how it got inside.