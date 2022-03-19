WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Severe storms bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and even hail all hit the Wiregrass on Friday.

Around noon, the storms hit Dale County with strong, straight-line winds, whipping up to speeds of 40 miles per hour.

Near Ozark, heavy rains caused drivers to slow down. The wet roads caused some to hydroplane, bringing damage to their vehicles. First responders were quick to arrive and assess situations as needed.

The heavy rains caused streets and roads to start flooding and made it difficult to see while driving.

Houston County also saw heavy rains, getting several inches, in just three to four hours.

That caused streets in the downtown area to flood, many cars struggling to make it through the waters.

The winds and rain brought down some trees. Crews sprung into action to clean it up.

Houston County also got hail, pea-sized hail reported in the Webb area. Ozark in Dale County also reported dime-sized hail.

The severe weather also brought traffic accidents, and the Houston County EMA put out word this afternoon for people to avoid traveling in low-lying areas because of the threat of flash flooding.