WATCH LIVE: Alabama Town Hall – April 28

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Have questions about the coronavirus in Alabama? Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth and Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers have answers. Join us RIGHT HERE on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. Alabama Town Hall.
Send us your questions on social media using the hashtag #AskAinsworth, and it may be answered in this special program.
This Alabama Town Hall will be hosted by CBS 42’s Sherri Jackson, and anchors from WKRG in Mobile and WHNT in Huntsville.
Click here for the latest from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
LATEST POSTS
- Lawmakers aim to get more federal COVID-19 relief cash directly to workers
- Indian man caught illegally crossing 1st in border custody to test positive for coronavirus
- Columbus Restaurants resume dine in for customers
- Congress debates how to help struggling municipalities
- EVENING UPDATE: Alabama’s number of coronavirus cases now above 6,500, with 368 in Lee County