WATCH LIVE: Alabama Town Hall – April 28

With Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth and Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers

by: CBS 42 Digital Team

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Have questions about the coronavirus in Alabama? Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth and Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers have answers. Join us RIGHT HERE on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. Alabama Town Hall.

Send us your questions on social media using the hashtag #AskAinsworth, and it may be answered in this special program.

This Alabama Town Hall will be hosted by CBS 42’s Sherri Jackson, and anchors from WKRG in Mobile and WHNT in Huntsville.

Click here for the latest from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

