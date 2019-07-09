WATCH: T-rex race goes viral

AUBURN, Wash. (CNN) – Race fans in Washington got a special Jurassic treat over the weekend.

Emerald Downs took a break from racing its usual thoroughbreds to let some dinosaurs take the track! And people loved it – a lot. Video of teh race has been shared on Facebook more than 260,000 times.

The running T-rexes are actually employees of a local pest control company. It’s one of the many family-friendly promotions the track and casino – which is owned by the Muckleshoot Tribe – runs each year.

Those T-rex arms may be pretty useless, but they sure put their legs to work.