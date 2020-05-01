WATCH: UAB experts discuss physician mental wellness during COVID-19 pandemic

by: Erica Pettway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) UAB experts spoke about the mental strain and stress that healthcare workers across the country are facing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, an emergency doctor that treated COVID-19 patients in New York died by suicide. 

John I. Kennedy, Jr., M.D., director of wellness in the UAB Department of Medicine, and Laura Dreer, Ph.D., director of psychological and neuropsychology clinical research services with UAB Callahan Eye Hospital Clinics provided details about resources available for staff and guidance on coping with stress for healthcare workers and those on the front lines.

For more information visit, uab.medicine.org.

