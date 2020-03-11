WATCH: UAB provides update on coronavirus; advises students to check school website

News

by: Erica Pettway

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – UAB provided an update regarding the current state of the novel coronavirus 2019.

UAB Provost Pam Benoit and Jodie Dionne-Odom M.D., assistant professor in UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases will be speaking about the latest developments.

UAB Health officials also speak about the coronavirus as it relates to the UAB campus as well. According to UAB Provost Pam Benoit, there will be updates posted to the UAB Canvas site for students in regards to preparations being made as students go on Spring Break.

According to the CDC, there are now 31 coronavirus deaths reported in the U.S. and over 1,000 cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories