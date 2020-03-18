WATCH: UAB doctor explains testing procedure for COVID-19

News

by: Erica Pettway

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB assistant professor in the UAB Division of Infectious Diseases, Jodie Dionne-Odom. described the testing procedure used to detect coronavirus at a press conference Wednesday.

“This virus is relatively easy to detect. It lives in your nose. So if you have to have a test, it’s not going to be a blood test, its not going to be an invasive procedure. It’s basically a cotton-tipped swap that your doctor or provider will put in the back of your nose. Anybody who has had a flu test, this is a very similar swab that we do for a flu test.”

For the latest coronavirus coverage, visit the CBS 42 website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories