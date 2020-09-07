Watch what happens when an elementary school teacher disappears from a virtual classroom

by: Michael Geheren

Posted:

KING, N.C. (NewsNation Now) — Since the start of the pandemic, video conferencing has become an everyday thing, especially for kids. So what happens when a group of kids are left all alone in a video call?

We found out when a North Carolina teacher mysteriously vanished from the classroom. Michelle Westmorland from Mount Olive Elementary School in King, North Carolina disappeared and the students began to speculate.

It turned out her screen cut to black and knocked her off the call for two minutes, NewsNation affiliate WGHP-TV reported. She had issues with the computer in the past.

