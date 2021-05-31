WATCH: Wizards vs. 76ers: Security guard tackles fan that ran onto court during Game 4

(CBS Sports) – Fan behavior has been a hot topic of conversation as of late across the sports landscape. Over the last week, a Philadelphia 76ers fan dumped popcorn on Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook while Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was spit on. In addition, a Boston Celtics fan threw a water bottle at Nets guard Kyrie Irving and was arrested for his actions.

During Monday’s Game 4 between the Sixers and Wizards, a fan attempted to run onto the court while play was happening in the third quarter. However, a security guard at Capital One Arena was able to make a sensational shoestring tackle on the baseline after the fan tried to run onto the court. Much like the fan in Boston who threw a bottle at Irving, this fan in question has been banned from the arena and D.C. police will be pursuing charges against them, Monumental Sports and Entertainment announced.

One of the officials noticed that the fan was attempting to interrupt the game and stopped play. The fan was ultimately apprehended and escorted off of the floor by security.

This type of occurrence happens somewhat frequently and fans normally don’t get very far. Ironically, a streaker ran onto the field at Nationals Park during a rain delay and ended up hiding in the tarp roller before he was captured by security.

The security guard definitely deserves some props on this tackle. He simply wasn’t letting this fan getting anywhere near center court and took swift action. Get this man a raise.