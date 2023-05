LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The Great Wolf Lodge Georgia is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, May 2 to fill nearly 100 positions.

Water park resort will be hiring for all positions, with lifeguard, housekeeping and food and beverage roles being the greatest need.

Interested individuals can attend the event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 150 Tom Hall Parkway, LaGrange, GA.

Appointments/interviews are strongly encouraged. For more information visit the Great Wolf Lodge Georgia website.